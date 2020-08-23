By Wendy Osher

There are 248 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today including: 228 on Oʻahu, 12 on Maui and eight on Hawaiʻi Island.

The state Department of Health reports that two O‘ahu cases and one case from Maui were removed from the counts due to updated information.

This marks the 20th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 13. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 200 (59 active; 141 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization)

: 200 (59 active; 141 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 6031 (4208 active; 1784 released from isolation; 350 required hospitalization; 39 deaths)

: 6031 (4208 active; 1784 released from isolation; 350 required hospitalization; 39 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 56 (five active; 51 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 56 (five active; 51 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 290 (116 active; 167 released from isolation; 36 required hospitalization; seven deaths)

: 290 (116 active; 167 released from isolation; 36 required hospitalization; seven deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 396 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 5,864 (92%) patients were residents. Of the 290 cases in Maui County, at least 167 have been released from isolation, and 36 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 116 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 47 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 39 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.4 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna and Lānaʻi. Of the 290 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului and Wailuku have the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Makawao and Kīhei (26-50); Haʻikū, Kula, Spreckelsville and Molokaʻi (1-25 cases each); and Hāna and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).