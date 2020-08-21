Maui Health identified two additional positive COVID-19 patients on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections at the facility since last week Thursday, Aug. 13, to 47. Total infections over the past eight days include 26 patients and 21 health care workers.

Tracy Dallarda, Communications for Maui Health / Maui Memorial Medical Center said one-time testing of all patients, employees and providers continues.

“As a reminder the purpose of this testing is to understand the prevalence of the virus in our hospital. Because our patients, employees, and providers are a direct reflection of our community, it will also provide a valuable estimate of viral incidence on Maui and help identify symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and allow us to further isolate, quarantine, and limit further transmission,” said Dallarda.

Hospital administrators have said the suspected source of infection are index cases of an employee and a patient, with both appearing to have come from the community.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The newly reported cases since Aug. 13, 2020 are separate from an initial cluster reported earlier this year. During the first wave of infection, the cluster of individuals linked to the initial Maui Health outbreak totaled 52 including 38 health care workers and 14 patients who had tested positive, according to previous reports. That cluster was declared “closed” on May 19, 2020.

The state has reported 236 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 230 on Oʻahu, one on Maui and five on Hawaiʻi Island. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

The death of a Lānaʻi man was also reported yesterday by the state Department of Health. He was 40-59 years old with underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized on Maui. So far there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths on Maui and 45 in the state over the course of the pandemic.

Of the 263 cases in Maui County, at least 166 have been released from isolation, and 31 have required hospitalization. Based on Thursday’s numbers, there are 90 active cases in Maui County.