By Wendy Osher

Roselani Place, an assisted living community on Maui has identified 20 COVID-19 positive cases as of Monday. The positive case count at the facility as of Sunday includes eight residents and 12 staff.

The first case at the facility involved an elder who resides in the memory support portion of the facility. The individual had moved into the facility on Aug. 15 directly from the hospital, according to a press release issued by Roselani Place.

Immediately upon notification, contact was made with the Maui Health Department, and contact tracing was initiated to test potentially infected staff that had interaction with the resident. Three of those staff subsequently tested positive. A round of testing on Sunday, resulted in the updated case count.

According to information provided by Roselani Place, the resident was immediately quarantined in a private apartment and staff entry was limited, with PPE being provided and worn by staff when providing assistance. The resident was not exhibiting symptoms at last report, but will be taken back to the hospital if the situation changes.

Karl Drücks with Paradigm Senior Living, the Portland-based management company for Roselani Place said the facility had gone more than five months with no COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Once the pandemic began, Drücks said, “we implemented a new admission (new resident) COVID-19 policy of obtaining a negative COVID-19 test within three days of admission and that person then immediately enters a 14 day self-quarantine upon move in. Staff then monitor the new resident and obtain daily temperature and symptom(s) screening for COVID-19.”

Drücks continued saying, “Roselani Place stays committed to the safety and well-being of our residents. And no matter how strict our policies are, this virus shows how extremely contagious COVID-19 really is and how quickly it’s contracted.”

Testing of residents will continue to be conducted as part of recommendations by the Maui Health Department, section of epidemiology.

Roselani Place implemented a number of protocols at this beginning of the pandemic, including: enhanced cleaning measures to protect vulnerable kupuna and staff; cleaning and sanitizing high touch surfaces; restricted entry into the community by families, vendors and visitors; enhanced cleaning frequency; screening upon entry; and limiting communal activities among residents.

“Roselani Place consistently takes great pride in the wonderful care we provide to our residents, so it causes us great concern when COVID-19 makes its way into our Community. We appreciate all families, visitors, and vendors support in this difficult time, and we will continue following CDC guidelines and protocols; speaking daily with the epidemiologist for updates and techniques to maintain a healthy living environment for our vulnerable residents,” according to a press release update.

According to Roselani Place, the following steps will continue to be taken in our efforts to limit contact as much as is feasible:

The resident that tested positive was placed into isolation and will have, as much as possible, dedicated staffing.

All visitors and guests restricted from entering the Community

Temperature checks, mask wearing verification, and brief questionnaire is still being done each time staff enter the community

Any employees who tests positive moving forward will be asked to self-isolate at home.

Roselani Place will continually perform thorough daily sanitizing of all resident apartments and all common areas with high touch surfaces.

“It’s our goal to minimize the number of residents, staff, families, and visitors in the Community to help mitigate the spread to others… We appreciate everyone’s continued support, and the we recognize the heroes among us who work to provide excellent care to our kupuna,” according to a statement from Roselani Place.