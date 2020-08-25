Maui Health identified additional positive COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of infections at the facility since Aug. 12, to 66. Total infections over the past two weeks include 31 patients and 35 health care workers.

This surpasses the first wave of infection reported earlier this year when 52 individuals had tested positive. That cluster was declared “closed” on May 19, 2020.

Tracy Dallarda, Communications for Maui Health / Maui Memorial Medical Center said nearly 1,500 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Maui Health’s health care workers since the mass testing began on Aug. 12.

“We are unaware of any other health care facility in the state that is conducting such testing, which has been vital in our efforts to further understand the prevalence of the virus in the hospital, allowing for the identification of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals to further mitigate viral transmission,” said Dallarda.

She continued, “Maui Health continues to conduct mass testing and our team of physicians, nurses and other leaders are committed to doing all we can to prevent viral spread for the health and safety of our patients, employees, providers, and our community.”

On Monday, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the rise in cases on Maui is related to certain segments in the community including health care; but said this is not only linked to the hospital, noting recent cases have also involved elderly, long-term care.

Last week Monday, Aug. 17, Hale Makua Health Services reported one resident had tested positive for COVID-19 at Hale Makua Kahului and one Hale Makua Home Health patient has tested positive as well.

A number of cases were also related to gatherings that Maui residents attended on Oʻahu.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he he needs another day or two to make any decisions on whether or not to reinstate previous restrictions aimed at helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.