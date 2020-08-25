The Maui Police Department issued a press release this afternoon acknowledging the many social media posts about the death of Julian Heyward III. Police say their investigation is ongoing and continue to express that “thus far, nothing has indicated foul play.”

Information about the man’s death spread on various social media platforms and via a Facebook post reportedly from the man’s son, which states that Heyward was found hanged on the front porch of his Haʻikū home last week.

Maui police offered their condolences today and say they continue to await a toxicology report. The police statement is similar to the information shared during an email to Maui Now from the department’s communication division over the weekend.

The department reports that everyone who police have spoken to has cooperated and the case remains active and open.

Officers responded to the case involving Heyward, who was found deceased on Aug. 10, 2020 at about 6:36 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted. The investigation is ongoing and police say no further details are being released at this time.