August 26, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 26, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 26, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov