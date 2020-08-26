There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead