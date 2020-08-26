Lane closures this week include paving, guardrail and utility adjustments on the Honoapiʻilani Highway; and tree trimming work on the Kula Highway and Haleakalā Highway.

Below is a list of lane closures through Aug. 28.

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

1) Wailuku

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 0.5 and 4.9, Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) and Keanu Street, through Friday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for striping and paving work.

2) Lahaina

Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.5, on Friday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

3) Māʻalaea

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 5.2 and 6.9, N Kīhei Road (Route 310) and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, through Thursday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility adjustments.

Kula Highway (Route 37)

1) Kula

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15 and 21.4, Pueo Drive and Kula Highway (Route 37), on Thursday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Haleakalā Highway (Route 377)

1) Kula

Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0 and 6, Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Haleakalā Highway (Route 378), through Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.