The Salvation Army in Hawaii received more than $110,000 in grants and donations to support its outreach programs, including summer feeding programs for the organization’s neighbor island corps in Kahului and Lahaina on Maui. The monetary support for the organization will help continue its outreach efforts to help the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Hawai’i’s economy and its residents.

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands today announced they recently received a $40,000 Nourishing Neighbors grant from the Safeway Foundation to support summer feeding programs for The Salvation Army’s neighbor island Corps including Hanapepe and Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi, Kahului and Lahaina on Maui, and Hilo, Honokaʻa and Kona on Hawaiʻi Island. The Salvation Army also received a $20,000 grant from Servco Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Servco Pacific Inc. to support The Salvation Army’s programs in Hawaiʻi.

Additionally, City Mill has provided approximately $50,000 in product donations to support maintenance of The Salvation Army’s Addiction Treatment Services, Family Treatment Services, and Divisional Headquarters on Oahu, as well as maintenance and gardening programs for keiki attending Camp Homelani, along with gardening and nutrition programs for keiki at the Kaneohe Corps. The donated products also will benefit neighbor island corps, including Kona Corps, to support their community garden program.

“We are grateful to the Safeway Foundation, City Mill, and the Servco Foundation and their respective employees for supporting our efforts in Hawaii,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The needs of our communities are unfortunately increasing as the pandemic continues to impact our economy and our island residents. We encourage other businesses to help support The Salvation Army and our key outreach programs in the islands.”