A student at Maui Waena Intermediate school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school principal to parents on Wednesday.

In the letter, Principal Jacquelyn McCandless said the positive test was confirmed by the parent and there are no positive COVID-19 cases involving staff at this time.

The last time the student was on campus was on Thursday, Aug. 20

“Safety guidelines were followed including the wearing of masks. This interaction also falls outside of what would be considered an ‘infectious period,’ according to parameters provided by the Hawai`i Department of Health,” McCandless wrote.

She reminded parents to do wellness checks on students before coming to campus.

Individuals exhibiting any symptoms or those who have been directed to quarantine by DOH, should not come to campus, McCandless explained.

Also, parents are asked to call before coming to campus if a person in a student’s household has tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are exhibiting symptoms. This will give the school an opportunity to assess the situation and determine if a visit is necessary or appropriate.

“I would like to commend the Maui Waena Intermediate staff for following the recommended safety precautions including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and being mindful of their movement on campus to minimize interactions. We are doing this to ensure the safety of our campus, I know that you will do the same for our school community,” McCandless wrote.

The Hawaii State Department of Education reports that confirmed positive cases across the state public school system for the week of Aug. 15-21 included nine employees, four students and one parent for a total of 14. All of those cases were on Oahu. The Maui Waena case was not included in the count and will likely be accounted for in the next weekly assessment.

All campuses were sanitized and notification went out to staff in all cases. DOE officials say that in all but one case, due to the timing of the case that occurred before students returned, parents received notification too.