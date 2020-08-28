By Wendy Osher

The number of COVID-19 positive cases at the Roselani Place assisted living community is now 27–including 18 staff and nine residents.

The case count increased from 20 to 26 on Aug. 25 following routine testing. Additional testing on Aug. 27 resulted in a single positive test in a resident.

Moving forward Roselani Place will continue to do nasal swab testing on residents every four days, and staff every two days, until such time as the case counts diminish for staff and residents and the Maui Health Department provide updated guidance for continued testing.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We have been blessed by the community with donations of PPE from Hale Makua, Bayada Home Health Care, Kaiser, Hawaiʻi Healthcare Emergency Management, as well as Dr. Lorrin Pang on behalf of the state health department. Without their support, we would not be where we are today in terms of providing PPE for our staff on a daily basis,” said Karl Drucks with Paradigm Senior Living, the management company for Roselani Place Senior Living.

“It’s our continued goal to minimize the number of residents, staff, families and visitors in the community to help mitigate the spread to others. Maui Health Department recommends that any person who develops fever or respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) should stay home away from other people and seek health advice by phone from a healthcare provider. We appreciate everyone’s continued support, and we recognize the heroes among us who work to provide excellent care to our kupuna,” said Drucks.

The first case at the facility involved an elder who resides in the memory support portion of the facility. The individual had moved into the facility on Aug. 15 from the hospital, according to an earlier press release issued by Roselani Place.

Drucks clarified an earlier statement about the potential source of infection saying, “a nurse at Roselani Place was notified by the resident’s son of a possible exposure of the resident while in the hospital, after a call from the hospital contract tracers.”