There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east northeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead