The reopening of the War Memorial Stadium parking lot is rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The delay is related to drainage work on the project and materials that needed to be shipped to Maui from the US mainland.

The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that repaving work on the parking lot is complete and striping of the parking lot will begin next week Tuesday.

“I thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we continue to work toward completing this important project,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.

The parking lot project includes removal and replacement of the parking lot’s asphalt, drainage improvements to meet storm water standards, additional sidewalks and raised medians for safety and accessibility, and landscaping improvements that include the planting of 129 new trees. The parking lot will have 807 parking stalls, including 12 ADA accessible stalls and 11 van accessible stalls.

The public is asked to remain outside of the construction area.