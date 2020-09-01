The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced today that employees at three different facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, including an employee at Hoapili Hale on Maui. There are now 10 confirmed positive cases for Judiciary employees statewide – eight on Oʻahu, one on Hawaiʻi island, and one on Maui.

The judiciary employee on Maui was asymptomatic and took the test as a requirement for a new job. The individual last worked on Aug. 31 and received a positive test result that night.

Judiciary officials say the individual has worked in the courtroom, always wearing a mask and adhering to CDC guidelines.

The Second Circuit (Maui) Fourth Division chambers and courtroom are closed today for thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

On Oʻahu, a Honolulu District Court Traffic Violations Bureau employee last worked on Aug. 19 and received a positive test result on Aug. 26. That person did not have public-facing contact.

Also on Oʻahu, a Hale Hoʻomalu Juvenile Detention Facility employee last worked on Aug. 26 and received a positive test result Aug. 27. The person did not have contact with juveniles housed at the facility.

Coworkers with close prolonged contact with the three affected individuals were notified, advised to self-quarantine and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

Cleaning and disinfecting of the affected areas of Hale Hoʻomalu and the Traffic Violations Bureau has already been completed.

In all cases, the Judiciary confers with the Department of Health to ensure appropriate steps are taken with respect to employees and its facilities.