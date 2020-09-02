County leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new Kula Park Playground during a blessing event on Tuesday morning.

The new Kula Park Playground, located off of the intersection of Kula Highway and Calasa Road, opened to the public on Tuesday afternoon.

Contractor Maui Kupono Builders LLC completed the $775,000 project two months ahead of schedule.

The playground features a Little Tikes play structure designed for children 5 to 12 years old. It also has multiple climbing and spinning apparatuses for keiki to enjoy.

Those using the facility are asked to keep physical distancing in mind, wear face masks and avoid congregating in groups of more than 10. The playground is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among those in attendance at the blessing event were: Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, Council Chair Alice Lee and pastor Kalani Wong.