The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case involving an employee at Hoapili Hale on Maui.

There are now 12 confirmed positive cases for Judiciary employees statewide including: nine on Oʻahu, two on Maui, and one on Hawaiʻi island.

The latest Maui case involves an employee who is asymptomatic, works at Hoapili Hale and was last at work on Friday, Aug. 28.

After conferring with the Department of Health, coworkers with close prolonged contact were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The individual’s work area will receive additional disinfecting. The courthouse is cleaned and disinfected twice daily and the Judiciary reports that the state Department of Health has advised that this appropriately addresses the circumstances.

The Second Circuit (Maui) Fourth Division chambers and courtroom were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected yesterday after the first case was confirmed.