West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

