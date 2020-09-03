Welcome to the Community Connection edition of Facebook live. I'm here with Doug Murdock to talk about the new Safe Travels Form (travel.hawaii.gov) Posted by Governor David Ige on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Governor David Ige and Douglas Murdock, Enterprise Technology Services Chief Information Officer, participated in a Facebook live Thursday, to discuss the new Safe Travels mandatory online form.

Trans-Pacific travelers to Hawai‘i and interisland travelers are asked to fill out the information well in advance of their trip. The health-related information needs to be provided within 24 hours of departure.

Gov. Ige said, “This system will help keep our community safe and at the same time welcome visitors from around the world and around the country.”

Travelers will need to have an email account to create their profile and provide contact information, including a local address and phone number, so they can be monitored and check in while they are in quarantine. Murdock explained that the digital form is important “to protect the health of residents and visitors, help us enforce the quarantines by providing real-time information, and have good tracking so we can reopen the economy.”