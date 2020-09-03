There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

