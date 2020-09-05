Red Flag Warning issued September 05 at 3:46AM HST until September 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead