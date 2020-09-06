Red Flag Warning issued September 06 at 4:52AM HST until September 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 10 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead