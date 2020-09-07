September 07, 2020 Surf ForecastSeptember 7, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 7, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com