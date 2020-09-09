Hawaiian Electric Seeks PUC approval for Maui Energy Storage Project

September 9, 2020, 7:33 AM HST · Updated September 9, 7:33 AM
Hawaiian Electric is seeking approval from the Public Utilities Commission for a self-build battery energy storage system on Maui.

The company is proposing a 40-megawatt, 16-MWh battery storage system on approximately 1.8 acres at a company-owned site near the Central Maui landfill.

The battery would store energy during periods of low customer demand for use at peak demand periods, and enable the grid to accommodate more renewable sources while displacing thermal generation.

Public comment on the Maui project is being accepted until Oct. 8, 2020 via email at [email protected]

On Hawaiʻi Island, a separate project is proposed at the company’s Keāhole Power Plant. The 12-megawatt, 12-megawatt-hour BESS would provide fast frequency response in the event of a sudden dip in energy production from renewable sources or a thermal power plant. Company representatives say this will help improve grid stability, reducing the likelihood of customer outages.

