Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, six vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2020.

Burglaries increased 100 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 45 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 25 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

12 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Sunday, Aug. 23, 12:17 p.m.: Awalau Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Friday, Aug. 28, 1:16 p.m.: 600 block of Awalau Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 11:43 a.m.: 190 W Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at Lodge Maui. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, Aug. 27, 3:20 a.m.: 170 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Beach Hotel. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, Aug. 28, 4:55 a.m.: 344 Alamaha St., Kahului at Ace Hardware Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, Aug. 28, 7:20 a.m.: 8100 Pulehu Rd., Kahului at Central Maui Landfill. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Sunday, Aug. 23, 1:48 p.m.: 100 block of Ahuwale Pl, Makawao. Residential, forced entry.

Pāʻia:

Friday, Aug. 28, 8:50 p.m.: 100 block of Kūʻau Beach Pl., Pāʻia. Residential, forced entry.

Pukalani:

Thursday, Aug. 27, 1:52 p.m.: 2700 Liholani St., Pukalani. Residential, attempted entry.

Waiheʻe:

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8:37 a.m.: 1-100 Hulumanu Pl., Waiheʻe. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8:44 p.m.: 500 Ua Pl., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, Aug. 28, 11:11 p.m.: 375 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Maui Hui Malama Learning Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4:49 p.m.: 1 Lelepio PL., Kahului at Heliport Kahului. Kia, silver.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 10:26 a.m.: 65 School St., Kahului at Hale Mahaolu Kahului Lani. Jeep, blue.

Kaunakakai:

Saturday, Aug. 29, 5:07 p.m.: 101 Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai at MKK Drive Inn Plot. Honda, white.

Lahaina:

Monday, Aug. 24, 1:01 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. Chrysler, green.

Monday, Aug. 24, 1:01 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. Honda, grey.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 5:05 a.m.: 112 S Market St., Wailuku at Wells Park. Ford, White.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11:28 a.m.: 32 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Planet Fitness. Lexus, silver.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 6:06 a.m.: 500 block of Kea St., Kahului. Nissan, red.

Saturday, Aug. 29, 7:35 p.m.: 214 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Lowe’s. Jeep, orange.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8:26 p.m.: 44 Kanani Rd, Kīhei at Hale Kanani. Pontiac, red.

Thursday, Aug. 27, 6:27 a.m.: 1500 block of Halama St., Kīhei. Toyota, white.

Kula:

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:18 a.m.: 100 block of Naele Rd., Kula. MAG, white.

Makawao:

Sunday, Aug. 23, 6:17 p.m.: Makawao Ave., Makawao at Makawao Municipal Parking Lot. Toyota, white.

Wailuku: