There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead