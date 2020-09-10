Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 3:32AM HST until September 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead