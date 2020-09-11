A Colorado woman who was arrested on Maui in May for an alleged quarantine violation, is back in police custody, this time for an alleged assault and resisting arrest in the east Maui town of Hāna.

Tara Trunfio, 24, of Colorado is accused of stabbing another female during an encounter at the end of Ulaino Road during an incident reported early this morning at around 3:46 a.m., according to police.

Responding patrol officers from Hāna located the the victim at 4590 Hāna Highway and found Trunfio at the very end of Ulaino Road.

After advisement of her Constitutional Rights and being told she was under arrest, police say Trunfio physically and verbally resisted and a struggle ensued.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Trunfio was taken into custody and transported to the Hāna Police Station. She was also assessed by Medic 6. Police say neither Trunfio nor officers sustained or reported any injuries as a result of the incident.

Trunfio was later transported to the Wailuku Receiving Desk for processing.

She was formally charged with second degree assault and resisting arrest at around 11 a.m. today. Her bail is set at $7,000. As of 12:15 p.m., she remained in police custody.

In May, an all-points bulletin was put out for her arrest, and posted to social media. There were more than 300,000 people reached with the post, according to police.

Police were then dispatched in the early morning hours on May 16 to a residence in Kula, after she allegedly refused to leave the property. In that incident, Trufino was arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders relating to the 14-day quarantine on travelers arriving in Hawaii.

For that incident, she was arrested and released to outside agency.