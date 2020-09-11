Maui Health Update with Dr. Vijak Ayasanonda

September 11, 2020, 9:07 AM HST · Updated September 11, 9:12 AM
A radio segment featuring executives and doctors with Maui Health runs Thursdays at 7:19 a.m. on KPOA 93.5 FM.  The series provides updates and answers questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s guest is Dr. Vijak Ayasanonda from the Maui Memorial Medical Center.  Dr. Ayasanonda, who is an emergency room physician at the Maui hospital, answers questions about hospital capacity, what the hospital is doing differently during this second wave of infection and why antigen testing is now included in DOH totals.

rapid COVID-19 testing, universal testing at the Maui hospital, and how antibody tests work.

*Note: KPOA 93.5 FM is part of the Pacific Media Group family of radio stations.  Pacific Media Group is the parent company of Maui Now.

