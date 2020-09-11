Member of Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s Team Tests Positive for COVID-19

September 11, 2020, 1:09 PM HST · Updated September 11, 1:38 PM
A member of the Lieutenant Governor Josh Green’s team has tested positive for COVID-19.  The Lt. Gov.’s office learned of the positive result at 9 a.m. today (Friday, Sept. 11).

The office’s 14 employees, including administrative and executive teams and security detail, will quarantine and get tested.

Last Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Green received a routine COVID-19 test prior to his emergency room shift, and the test was negative, according to his office.

Lt. Gov. Green will be tested again today, as he was in close contact with the positive team member and will isolate accordingly. He plans to share his test results once they are available.

In a statement this afternoon, the Lt. Gov. said, “We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost. Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for Covid-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”

