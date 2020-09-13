September 13, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 13, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 13, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 9 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov