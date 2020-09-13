There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead