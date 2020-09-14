September 14, 2020 Surf ForecastSeptember 14, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 14, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com