Doctors On Call Maui will be offering drive-up rapid COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Shops At Wailea. Patients are asked to remain in their cars where a nurse will conduct the rapid COVID-19 test.

The Rapid COVID-19 test is only available on Maui at Doctors On Call. This rapid test provides COVID-19 test results to patients in 15 minutes. This test is now covered by HMSA/BCBS PPO & HMO, HMAA, Kaiser and Medicare. For all others the cost will be $63, paid at the time of service by credit card, no cash accepted.

“This quick affordable test will provide residents the opportunity to take the appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call.

“The Quidel Rapid Test is a game changer. It is FDA approved and has an accuracy rate comparable to the PCR test. It is ideal for quickly identifying COVID Positive individuals in the workplace, in schools, and in the community,” said Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui.

Details:

What: Drive up Rapid COVID-19 testing

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Shops At Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI 96753. Enter via the south gate.

How: To be tested, drive to the parking lot, wait in your car for our staff to come to you.

Bring: Valid ID., Health Insurance Card, credit card for payment of $63.

Next: Doctors On Call will call you with your results in approximately 15 minutes.

Preregistration:

Testing slots are limited. Preregistration is advised. In order to do so, go to docmaui.com to register. You will be directed to the registration site. Once registered, print the COVID-19 registration packet and bring this with you NO DOUBLE-SIDED PRINTING. For more information, call (808) 667-7676.