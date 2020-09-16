Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 3:14AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Light southeast wind.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light northeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Looking Ahead