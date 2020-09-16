September 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 16, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 16, 5:01 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 3:14AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Light southeast wind.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light northeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing