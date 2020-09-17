$35 Fine for Parking Between Baldwin Beach and Lower Pā‘ia Park

September 17, 2020, 12:37 PM HST · Updated September 17, 1:34 PM
8 Comments
    New signage is now posted in Pāʻia that advises the public of a $35 fine for parking violations.  The no parking signs are installed along a stretch of road between Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Pāʻia Park.

    The department of Parks and Recreation also posted a reminder that both facilities are open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

    The public is also reminded that the parks are available for passive recreation and group activities involving 10 individuals or less.

    Under the current county rules, the use of tents, pavilions, grills, community centers and gyms is prohibited.  The Parks Department also reminds the public of recommendations calling for six feet of social distancing and the use face coverings.

    HA Baldwin Park. PC: Maui Police Department.

    Baldwin Beach Park no parking sign. PC: Maui Police Department.

    Lower Pāʻia Park. PC: Maui Police Department

