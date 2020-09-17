Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for West Maui on Monday, Sept. 21September 17, 2020, 7:31 AM HST · Updated September 17, 7:31 AM 0 Comments
Drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place in West Maui on Monday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lahaina Aquatic Center.
Minit Medical Urgent Care will administer diagnostic PCR testing and will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days. Participants should pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website.
“I strongly encourage our West Maui community to spread the word and take advantage of this drive-through testing event,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said. “It is vitally important that we maintain our testing capacity and ensure tests are available to residents throughout Maui County.”
Testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic. Most Insurances will cover costs associated with COVID-19 testing; however, if you do not have insurance, the testing will be covered by the federal government.
People who get tested are asked to bring:
- Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / mask
Criteria for testing:
Symptomatic:
- Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
- Recent travel to Oahu and Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
- Required for travel (costs might be incurred)
For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.
The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed all day Monday due to the drive-through testing. The Lahaina Recreation Center will be closed Monday morning and open at 2 p.m.