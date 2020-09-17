September 17, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 17, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 17, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Light east wind.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov