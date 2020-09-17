There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Light east wind.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead