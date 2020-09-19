Maui police responded to seven burglaries, 13 vehicle thefts and 11 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 22 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 18 percent from the week before when 16 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 10 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, Sept. 7, 9:16 a.m.: 100 block of Hoʻohana St., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.

Kaunakakai:

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:54 p.m.: 200 block of Kaiwi St., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m.: 500 block of Ekahi Way, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, Sept. 11, 1:56 p.m.: 2737 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Hale Kamaʻole. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kula:

Friday, Sept. 11, 8:01 a.m.: 9083 Kula Hwy., Kula at Kēōkea Park. Non-residential, forced entry.

Pukalani:

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2:33 p.m.: 2600 block of ʻIolani St., Pukalani. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:28 p.m.: 100 block of Laʻa St., Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

13 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Sunday, Sept. 6, 10:02 a.m.: Hāna Hwy., Hāna at Mokuia Point. Toyota, black.

Kaʻanapali:

Friday, Sept. 11, 8:57 a.m.: 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Kāʻanapali at Times Supermarket Honokōwai, Nissan, grey.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6:40 a.m.: 100 Pakaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. Toyota, white.

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5:15 p.m.: 100 block of Alehela St., Kahului. Ford, white.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 1:56 p.m.: 40 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului at Word of Truth Church. Toyota, grey.

Kapalua:

Thursday, Sept. 10, 11:45 p.m.: 502 Office Rd., Kapalua at Honolua Store. Toyota, green/grey.

Lahaina:

Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:32 p.m.: 505 Front St., Lahaina at 505 Front St. Shops. Ford, brown.

Friday, Sept. 11, 9:31 a.m.: 800 Kelawea St., Lahaina. Lexus, grey.

Makawao:

Friday, Sept. 11, 9:47 a.m.: 1600 Baldwin Ave., Makawao at Rainbow Park. Ford, white.

Napili

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10:39 a.m.: 4400 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Nāpili. GMC, silver.

Pāʻia:

Sunday, Sept. 6, 10:59 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Hoʻokipa Pill Box. Chevy, white.

Friday, Sept. 11, 8:43 a.m.: 1000 Holomua Rd., Pāʻia at Old Maui High School. Jeep, blue.

Waiheʻe:

Monday, Sept. 7, 15:36 p.m.: 1-100 Kuhinia St., Waiheʻe. Chevy, white.

11 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10:19 a.m.: 65 School St., Kahului at Hale Mahaolu. Nissan, maroon.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 8:37 a.m.: 300 block of Niʻihau St., Kahului. Kawasaki, maroon.

Kapalua:

Sunday, Sept. 6, 8:54 a.m.: 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua at Ritz Carlton. E-Z-GO, purple/blue.

Kīhei:

Friday, Sept. 11, 1:02 p.m.: 100 block of Uwapo Rd, Kīhei. Ford, silver.

Kula:

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8:42 a.m.: 5800 block of Lower Kula Rd., Kula. Honda, white.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, Sept.9, 8:24 a.m.: 600 block of Waineʻe St., Lahaina. E-Z-GO, white.

Waiehu:

Friday, Sept. 11, 7:44 p.m.: 1-100 Koapaka Ln., Waiehu. Chrysler, grey.

Waikapū:

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5:15 a.m.: Waiʻale Rd. / E Waiko Rd., Waikapū. Jeep, white.

Wailea:

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:08 a.m.: 3200 block of Mapu Pl., Wailea. Toyota, gold.

Wailuku: