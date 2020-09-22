Police: Kahului Woman and Two Minor Children Reported Missing

September 22, 2020, 4:51 PM HST · Updated September 22, 4:51 PM
Samantha Iokia. PC: Maui Police Department.

Police are seeking the public’s help in a “missing person-type” case.

Samantha Iokia, 32, of Kahului along with her two minor children were reported missing by a family member on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at around 6:24 p.m.
 
They were last seen at their Kahului residence on Sept. 17, 2020 at around 4 p.m. Police say it is suspected Iokia may have left the island.
 
Anyone with information regarding Iokia’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400 or dial 911 in an emergency.
