Samantha Iokia, 32, of Kahului along with her two minor children were reported missing by a family member on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at around 6:24 p.m.

Samantha Iokia, 32, of Kahului along with her two minor children were reported missing by a family member on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at around 6:24 p.m.