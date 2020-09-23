September 23, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 23, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 23, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov