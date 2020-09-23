There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

