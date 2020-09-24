There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead