September 24, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 24, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 24, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the morning.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Looking Ahead
