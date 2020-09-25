ADVERTISEMENT:

1437 Front Street, Lahaina: Maui Oceanfront Home for Sale

Get away from it all…imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean every morning. The water is at your doorstep….swim, paddleboard, surf, kayak, and snorkel, or sit on the shaded lanai and read while listening to the gentle waves. Enjoy Maui’s spectacular sunsets, and in the winter, watch whales go by.

This charming oceanfront home was renovated with an emphasis on light, creating an airy abode with a beachy, boho-chic feel. Located at the North end of Front Street, it is a quiet spot, yet close to beaches, restaurants and shops. Historic Lahaina town has long been a favorite of locals and visitors alike, a small vibrant town with an active harbor and probably one of the sweetest local libraries you’ll ever see.