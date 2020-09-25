Get Away From It All in Lahaina, Maui

September 25, 2020, 3:11 PM HST · Updated September 25, 3:17 PM
Courtney M. Brown R(S) · 0 Comments
1437 Front Street, Lahaina: Maui Oceanfront Home for Sale

Get away from it all…imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean every morning.  The water is at your doorstep….swim, paddleboard, surf, kayak, and snorkel, or sit on the shaded lanai and read while listening to the gentle waves.  Enjoy Maui’s spectacular sunsets, and in the winter, watch whales go by.

Would you live in this ocean front home in Lahaina, Maui? Learn more: http://bit.ly/CB_1437FrontStreetLahaina

This charming oceanfront home was renovated with an emphasis on light, creating an airy abode with a beachy, boho-chic feel.  Located at the North end of Front Street, it is a quiet spot, yet close to beaches, restaurants and shops.  Historic Lahaina town has long been a favorite of locals and visitors alike, a small vibrant town with an active harbor and probably one of the sweetest local libraries you’ll ever see.

1437 Front Street: The living room opens to a generous lanai and a tropically landscaped yard.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, with top of the line appliances and an open floor plan.

The Primary Bedroom Suite is a spacious retreat with a private lanai.

There’s plenty of room for guests, with a gracious guest suite.

Downstairs is a flexible space, perfect for use as a bedroom, office or media room.

Room to store your surfboards or kayaks.

Explore the waters and make new friends.  

For more information on 1437 Front Street, or oceanfront and beachfront homes for sale on Maui, please contact Courtney Brown, R(S)

 

Courtney M. Brown R(S)
Courtney M. Brown is a contributing writer to Maui Now. Courtney's family first came to Oahu in the mid 1800's, later relocating to Maui. She was born here on Maui, and grew up in the small Upcountry town of Makawao. Named Realtor of the Year in 2014 by the Realtor's Association of Maui, Courtney is realtor with Island Sotheby's International Realty. She works with both buyers and Sellers of Maui Real Estate, with a focus on making the process easy and hassle free. Her passion is helping her clients fulfill their lifelong dreams of finding their own home in paradise.

