September 26, 2020 Surf Forecast

September 26, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 26, 5:01 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

