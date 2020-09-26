September 26, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 26, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated September 26, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 9 mph.
