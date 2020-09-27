Maui Obituary Notices: Week Ending Sept. 27

Joseph Bearth

June 11, 1931 – Sept. 18, 2020Joseph Bearth photo

Joseph Anthony Bearth, 89, of Kailua Kona, died Sept. 18, 2020 in Kailua Kona. He was born June 11, 1931, in St. Paul, MN. Joseph served our country as a Chaplain’s Assistant in the Army and was the owner/operator of the former Suzanne’s Bakeshop.

He is survived by wife Suzanne; sons Daniel (Darlene) Bearth of Kailua Kona; Donald Bearth of Kailua Kona; daughter Joy (Gerry) Brazier of Kailua Kona; brother Jack Bearth of St. Paul; sister Rose Mary Huot of St. Paul; two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral mass was held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Kailua Kona. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mitsunori Mihara

Dec. 15, 1928 – Sept. 15, 2020

Mitsunori Mihara, 91, of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Sept. 15 at Hawaiʻi Care Choices Pohai Malama Hospice. Mihara was born in Hilo and a retired auto mechanic. He also enjoyed gardening.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sister, Jean Tomosada of Hilo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Norma Acerador

Sept. 26, 1954 – Sept. 15, 2020

 

Norma Acerador photoNorma Pilotin Acerador, 65, of Kihei, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 26, 1954 in Bantay Ilocos Sur, Philippines, and was the daughter of the late Demetrio Pilotin and Primitiva Pilotin. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dominador Acerador; five children: Gwen Acerador Real, Liezel Acerador, Derwin James Acerador, Hazel Acerador and Cherry Laine Acerador; her six siblings: Cristina Pablico, Peregrina Pilotin Aballon, Vicky Pilotin Sabado, Virginia Pilotin Rodillas, Cesario Pilotin and Nester Pilotin; 12 grandchildren: Swytzel, Shaira, Ghylan, Zyrelle, Zyrus, Andrei, Aiden, Avian, Mikaela, Gerzell, Gerlynn and Ryzen; one great grandchild: Cris Shelby.

We’ll always remember her soft spoken voice, contagious smile and warm embrace she always gave us. We’ll also never forget her guiding, supporting and sticking with everyone in the family through thick and thin. We’ll always remember mama, an irreplaceable angel. Forever in our hearts, we love you.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary. Please contact the family for further information.

Dremy Lorenzo Inocencio

March 4, 1954 – Sept. 15, 2020

Dremy Inocencio photoDremy Lorenzo Inocencio, 66, of Kailua Kona, died Sept. 15, 2020 in Kealakekua. He was born March 4, 1954, in the Philippines. Dremy was employed as a laundry worker.

He is survived by his spouse Vilma; sons Roderick (Marichu) Inocencio of Kailua Kona; Miller (Rosalyn) Inocencio of Kailua Kona; brothers Jimmy (Fe) Inocencio of Kailua Kona; Jerry (Shirley) Inocencio of Pahala and four grandchildren.

A funeral mass was held Sept. 26 at St. Michael the Archangel Church of Kailua Kona with a burial that followed.

 

