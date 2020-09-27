Sept. 26, 1954 – Sept. 15, 2020

Norma Pilotin Acerador, 65, of Kihei, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 26, 1954 in Bantay Ilocos Sur, Philippines, and was the daughter of the late Demetrio Pilotin and Primitiva Pilotin. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dominador Acerador; five children: Gwen Acerador Real, Liezel Acerador, Derwin James Acerador, Hazel Acerador and Cherry Laine Acerador; her six siblings: Cristina Pablico, Peregrina Pilotin Aballon, Vicky Pilotin Sabado, Virginia Pilotin Rodillas, Cesario Pilotin and Nester Pilotin; 12 grandchildren: Swytzel, Shaira, Ghylan, Zyrelle, Zyrus, Andrei, Aiden, Avian, Mikaela, Gerzell, Gerlynn and Ryzen; one great grandchild: Cris Shelby.

We’ll always remember her soft spoken voice, contagious smile and warm embrace she always gave us. We’ll also never forget her guiding, supporting and sticking with everyone in the family through thick and thin. We’ll always remember mama, an irreplaceable angel. Forever in our hearts, we love you.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary. Please contact the family for further information.

Dremy Lorenzo Inocencio

March 4, 1954 – Sept. 15, 2020

Dremy Lorenzo Inocencio, 66, of Kailua Kona, died Sept. 15, 2020 in Kealakekua. He was born March 4, 1954, in the Philippines. Dremy was employed as a laundry worker.

He is survived by his spouse Vilma; sons Roderick (Marichu) Inocencio of Kailua Kona; Miller (Rosalyn) Inocencio of Kailua Kona; brothers Jimmy (Fe) Inocencio of Kailua Kona; Jerry (Shirley) Inocencio of Pahala and four grandchildren.

A funeral mass was held Sept. 26 at St. Michael the Archangel Church of Kailua Kona with a burial that followed.