Maui Health celebrated their 110th anniversary with a flower drop by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters on Monday morning.
The flower drop was followed by a lunch, and a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kaponoʻai Molitau. The blessing was held throughout the entire facility “to acknowledge challenges and triumphs, give thanks for the courage and commitment of caregivers, and reaffirm dedication as they move forward with positivity and unity.”
According to Maui Health, the event was held as a special thank you to Kula Hospital employees for their continued commitment to patients, residents and each other.
A social media message from Maui Health stated: “To every past or present patient, volunteer, donor – anyone and everyone who became a part of Kula Hospital’s history – Mahalo. Your support means the world and we are incredibly grateful.”
Blue Hawaiian Helicopters showers Kula Hospital employees with over 10,000 flowers to celebrate the historic hospital’s 110th anniversary on Monday, Sept. 28. Kula Hospital Anniversary Photos. PC: Maui Health
Dr. Nicole Apoliona, Chief Medical Director at Kula Hospital shares words of gratitude during a blessing at Kula Hospital for their 110th anniversary on Monday, Sept. 28. Kula Hospital Anniversary Photos. PC: Maui Health
Kahu Kaponoʻai Molitau opens the hospital wide ʻAha holoi i ka pōʻino o ka ʻāina blessing outside on the Kula Hospital lawn during the 110th anniversary celebration on Monday, Sept. 28. Kula Hospital Anniversary Photos. PC: Maui Health
Kula Hospital celebrates 110 years. PC: Maui Health
