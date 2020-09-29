Flower Drop Held in Celebration of 110th Anniversary of Kula Hospital

September 29, 2020, 8:56 PM HST · Updated September 29, 8:56 PM
    Maui Health celebrated their 110th anniversary with a flower drop by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters on Monday morning.

    The flower drop was followed by a lunch, and a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kaponoʻai Molitau. The blessing was held throughout the entire facility “to acknowledge challenges and triumphs, give thanks for the courage and commitment of caregivers, and reaffirm dedication as they move forward with positivity and unity.”

    According to Maui Health, the event was held as a special thank you to Kula Hospital employees for their continued commitment to patients, residents and each other.

    A social media message from Maui Health stated: “To every past or present patient, volunteer, donor – anyone and everyone who became a part of Kula Hospital’s history – Mahalo. Your support means the world and we are incredibly grateful.”

    Blue Hawaiian Helicopters showers Kula Hospital employees with over 10,000 flowers to celebrate the historic hospital’s 110th anniversary on Monday, Sept. 28. Kula Hospital Anniversary Photos. PC: Maui Health

