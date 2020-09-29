+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Health celebrated their 110th anniversary with a flower drop by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters on Monday morning.

The flower drop was followed by a lunch, and a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kaponoʻai Molitau. The blessing was held throughout the entire facility “to acknowledge challenges and triumphs, give thanks for the courage and commitment of caregivers, and reaffirm dedication as they move forward with positivity and unity.”

According to Maui Health, the event was held as a special thank you to Kula Hospital employees for their continued commitment to patients, residents and each other.

A social media message from Maui Health stated: “To every past or present patient, volunteer, donor – anyone and everyone who became a part of Kula Hospital’s history – Mahalo. Your support means the world and we are incredibly grateful.”