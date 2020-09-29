Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura is urging residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for assistance.

She recently led a group of community leaders in a COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium (available for viewing below) recently that shared information on rental, mortgage, and utility assistance.

A roundtable discussion was aired on Akakū and contained information about resources available to those financially impacted due to the pandemic. Program administrators also discussed in detail resources available and explained how to secure assistance.

“People please apply if you lost your jobs or clients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are available from March through December 2020. We need to get support into the hands of eligible Maui County citizens,” said Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura.

She continued saying: “Our community is devastated by the impact of the pandemic. There are limited financial resources available to help our neighbors. You must apply, meet criteria, submit required paperwork. Please be patient and please open up and share your financial circumstances to get the help you may need.”

Scroll down for a list of resources and links posted below.

*Video courtesy Yuki Lei Sugimura / Youtube / Akakū

Dial 2-1-1 Aloha United Way, for COVID-19 information

Maui United Way

(808) 244-8787

State CARES ACT: Rental, Mortgage Assistance, March 1 to December 2020

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi

(808) 873-4673

Native Hawaiian Assistance:

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

(808) 596-8155

Department of Hawaiian Homelands

(808) 760-5120

COVID-19 County of Maui funding assistance in general:

Maui Economic Opportunity

(808) 249-2970

Department of Housing, County of Maui

(808) 270-7478

To set up a payment plan for unpaid utility

Hawaiian Electric

(808) 872-3529

Other Housing Assistance:

Family Life Center – (808) 877-0880

Ka Hale A Ke Ola – (808) 242-7600

Women Helping Women – (808) 579-9581

Ho‘oikaika Partnership: Islands of Hope-Maui

Hoʻoikaika Partnership and Islands of Hope-Maui

Phone and text: 808-419-0781

Email: [email protected]

Information is available through social media on Facebook and Instagram

Legal and mediation, no cost if eligible:

Maui Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi – Intake phone: 1 (800) 439-4302, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Mediation Services – phone: (808) 244-5744