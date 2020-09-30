September 30, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 30, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 30, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov