West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

