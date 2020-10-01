Hawaiian Airlines today announced a new COVID-19 test option for travelers visiting or returning to the Hawaiian Islands from the US mainland. The airline’s customers can order a $150 mail-in saliva test online through Vault Health.

The test kit will be express mailed overnight to guests who will self-collect their sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call. The kit is express shipped overnight to Vault’s lab, which will process and analyze the sample and provide travelers their results electronically within 24 hours.

Beginning Oct. 15, travelers with a negative COVID-19 test taken at a state-approved testing facility within 72 hours of the final leg of departure will be exempt from Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Hawaiian’s new at-home COVID-19 test option, adds to the carrier’s partnership with Worksite Labs that will provide guests exclusive access to drive-through PCR testing from dedicated labs near Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports. Those tests cost $90 for results within 36 hours, or $150 for day-of-travel express service.

“We are excited to offer our guests at any of our U.S. mainland gateway cities a convenient way to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test that meets the state of Hawai‘i’s requirements, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard and to our islands soon,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “In addition to expanding testing availability and options, we have adopted comprehensive health and safety protocols throughout the travel journey to protect our guests, employees and community.”

“We’re happy to provide quick, accurate COVID-19 test results to Hawaiian Airlines guests,” said Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman. “The test is easy to take at home, pain-free, and limits exposure or use of personal protective equipment. We provide comfort in having you know your status from your own home, before travel.”