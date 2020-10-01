October 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 1, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 1, 5:00 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind around 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 96. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

