October 03, 2020 Weather Forecast
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
South Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
