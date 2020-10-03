There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead