Theatre Theatre Maui announced that its fall classes, workshops and programs are now open for registration. All classes for Theater Theater Maui will take place in Lahaina at Fuzz Box Productions.

FALL BREAK CAMPS:

Oct. 5 to 9

Ages 5 to 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $150, financial assistance available

Ages 10 to 18, 1 to 5 p.m., $175, financial assistance available

Only nine spots per camp

WEEKLY CLASSES:

A variety of weekly classes, over 10 weeks, for ages 5 to 18, beginning Oct. 13

Includes drama, acting, backstage production, and dance classes

The classes are all free, but require a registration fee of $25

Only nine spots per class

WORKSHOPS:

Once a month, for all ages including adults, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 17- Imagination Animation–learn about animation programs and create stop motion of your very own. Very limited spots left

Nov. 21- Upcycled Beats–create your very own instrument from recycled and found materials, then record your own audio track and learn how a recording studio works. Keep your new instrument

Dec. 12- Holiday Shootz–learn all about green screens and videography while you create your very own hilarious holiday greeting card. Create an affordable and memorable gift for the whole family.

Each workshop costs $50 and includes all supplies

HOW TO REGISTER: